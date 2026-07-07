Eagles Extend Sphere Residency, Become Venue's Longest-Running Residency

By Will Mendelson

July 7, 2026

The Eagles In Concert - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The Eagles are continuing to fly high.

The legendary rockers have extended their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, adding four additional shows in December, solidifying the group as the venue's longest-running residency. The new dates follow the previously announced fall 2026 Sphere dates, with six shows scheduled in September and November.

"I think this year will probably be it," frontman Don Henley told CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year of the band's residency likely ending in 2026. "And I've said things like that before, but I feel like we're getting toward the end and that will be fine, too."

Tickets for the new December shows go on sale to the general public on July 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Here are the Eagles Sphere 2026 dates:

  • Sept. 18: Las Vegas, NV
  • Sept. 19: Las Vegas, NV
  • Nov. 13: Las Vegas, NV
  • Nov. 14: Las Vegas, NV
  • Nov. 27: Las Vegas, NV
  • Nov. 28: Las Vegas, NV
  • Dec. 4: Las Vegas, NV
  • Dec. 5: Las Vegas, NV
  • Dec. 11: Las Vegas, NV
  • Dec. 12: Las Vegas, NV
Eagles
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