Flood Threat Looming Over Millions In Mid-Atlantic, New England

A significant flash flood threat is affecting millions across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions today (Tuesday, July 7). A weather system stretching from Ohio to parts of Virginia is expected to bring heavy rain, with the most intense rainfall predicted around southern Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood watches for Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, with the potential for flash floods in some areas.

The NWS warns that widespread rainfall could reach one to three inches, with localized amounts of four to six inches within six hours, increasing the risk of urban, river, and small stream flooding. The heaviest rain is expected in southern Connecticut, the southern coast of Rhode Island, and the southwestern coast of Massachusetts, including Plymouth and New Bedford.

In addition to the flood threat, thunderstorms are anticipated to develop around the Carolinas, with damaging wind gusts being the primary hazard. Parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island could also experience severe weather today.

This weather system follows a weekend of severe storms that saturated the soil, creating ideal conditions for flash flooding. The NWS has issued a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding for New York City, Long Island, and coastal areas of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts. A broader Level 2 of 4 flash flood risk extends from central Massachusetts through New York's Lower Hudson Valley, New Jersey, the Delmarva, and to western Pennsylvania.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The NWS emphasizes the importance of heeding flood warnings and avoiding travel during heavy rain. As the situation develops, updates will be provided to ensure public safety.