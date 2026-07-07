Gauff Advances To Wimbledon Semis

Coco Gauff made history at Wimbledon today (Tuesday, July 7) by defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Gauff rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, becoming the youngest woman to reach the semifinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments since 2007. In an on-court interview, Gauff expressed her confidence, saying, "When you lose one set, you're not panicking."

Gauff will face either Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova for a spot in the final. This marks Gauff's first time advancing past the fourth round at Wimbledon, a feat she attributes to her growing experience at the tournament. "After seven years playing this tournament, it's finally the first time I can walk on Centre Court and not feel nervous," she said.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, defending champion Jannik Sinner moved closer to retaining his title with a straight-sets victory over Jan-Lennard Struff. Sinner, who has not dropped a set since the first round, will next face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

The day's matches took place under a sunny sky, with temperatures reaching 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Both Gauff and Sinner managed the heat with ice packs during their matches. Gauff noted the importance of adjusting to her opponent's playstyle, saying, "Jess' ball is so flat and low. I just needed to trust that I could be there in the rallies and play the tennis that I wanted to play."

WRAL reported that Gauff's victory was marked by her resilience and ability to bounce back from early double faults. As UbiTennis highlighted, this win sets up a potential blockbuster semifinal against Osaka, should she advance past Muchova.

Gauff's journey through Wimbledon this year has been characterized by her determination and skill, proving her place among the top players in the world.