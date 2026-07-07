Harry Styles Shares Sweet Onstage Moment With Sister Gemma: 'So Proud'

Harry Styles may be one of the biggest artists in the world, but he is still a little brother.

During the final night of his record-breaking Together, Together residency at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (July 4), the "Aperture" singer, 32, shared a sweet moment on stage with his older sister Gemma Styles, People reports. Styles is the first artist to play 12 nights at the venue on a single tour.

After embracing in front of the crowd, Gemma took the microphone to share a touch tribute to her brother in a moment that was captured on video by a fan and shared online.

"This is not somewhere I've ever wanted to be but, saying that, this is not a normal evening," she said. "My little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12 nights playing at Wembley."

Both Gemma and Harry appeared emotional as the crowd cheered along and she continued, gesturing to the audience and explaining how she still sees him as her little brother and not the superstar performer known worldwide.

"I don't think of you as this at all in day-to-day life. I think of you as a brother and an uncle and a best friend, and seeing the incredible community that has formed around you is just indescribable, really," she said, going on to thank the devoted fans who have supported her brother over the years. "Thank you to everyone who has been there with you over the last 12 nights and over the last 16 years."

Gemma added that she is "so proud" of how far Styles has come, from auditioning for The X Factor UK at Wembley Arena in 2010 to making history at Wembley Stadium nearly two decades later.

"I'm not just proud you've done things like this which nobody does, I'm proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be and the impact you've made on so many, not least us who get to welcome you in our life, and what a privilege that is," she said, adding, "Thank you for being you and thanks for letting us watch. I love you so much, and yeah, please help me congratulate you on a historic 12 nights at Wembley."