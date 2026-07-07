Iran Resumes Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has launched missile attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting tensions in the critical waterway. The United Kingdom's maritime security agency confirmed that a tanker caught fire after being hit by an unknown projectile on Tuesday (July 7), as reported by Axios. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advised vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

The attacks come less than three weeks after a memorandum of understanding was signed, aiming to end hostilities in the region. The agreement required the U.S. to lift its naval blockade while Iran was to reopen the strait, a vital passage for global oil supplies. However, Iran has maintained restrictions on shipping routes, leading to renewed conflict.

President Donald Trump, currently attending a NATO summit in Turkey, has not yet commented on the situation. The attacks have caused oil prices to spike, with Brent crude surpassing $100 per barrel, as reported by NBC News.

The U.S. military responded with strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire. Iran's Revolutionary Guards retaliated by targeting U.S. positions in the region, escalating the conflict further.

The UKMTO has raised the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to "substantial" and warned of potential sea mines, urging mariners to expect congestion and naval presence, according to Euronews. The situation remains tense, with global implications for energy markets and international relations.