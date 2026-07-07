James Taylor Reveals Why He Skipped Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

By Will Mendelson

July 7, 2026

James Taylor and His All Star Band
Photo: Gary Gershoff / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

No "bad blood" here!

James Taylor opened up about why he did not attend the star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, despite the "Bad Blood" hitmaker being named after Taylor.

"You know, Kim [Taylor's wife] and I were invited to a wedding at Madison Square Garden tonight," the legendary musician told the crowd while performing at his annual Independence Day weekend show at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday (July 4) per The Berkshire Eagle. He also sent the newlyweds well wishes and hoped for "happiness and smooth sailing."

Swift has previously revealed that she was named after the "You've Got a Friend" singer. In 2024, he shared the moment he met Swift "15-16 years ago."

"We did a benefit, and it was interesting," Taylor told USA Today at the time. "We were both there with guitars and played a couple of songs. I was performing with my wife and may have had a friend of ours playing cello and Taylor was there just playing by herself. She was just a teen. She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind."

In Swift's 2012 single "Begin Again," she mentions Taylor in the lyrics.

James TaylorTaylor Swift
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