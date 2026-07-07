Kyle Lowry Signs Deal To Retire As Raptor

Kyle Lowry, a 40-year-old point guard, is set to retire from the NBA by signing a one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, allowing him to conclude his illustrious 20-year career with the team he led to an NBA championship in 2019. The Raptors have announced a special event on Tuesday (July 7) to commemorate this "monumental moment" for the franchise. Lowry, who played nine seasons with the Raptors, earned all six of his All-Star selections during his time in Toronto.

Lowry's career began with the Memphis Grizzlies before he moved to the Houston Rockets. He joined the Raptors in 2012, where he became a key figure in transforming the team into a championship contender. His leadership and skills helped Toronto secure its first NBA title in 2019. Lowry also played for the Miami Heat and his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout his career, Lowry has been recognized for his contributions on and off the court. He remains the Raptors' career leader in assists, steals, three-pointers made, and playoff games won. His No. 7 jersey is expected to be retired into the rafters of Scotiabank Arena, joining Vince Carter as the only other Raptor to receive this honor.

Lowry's retirement marks the end of a significant era for the Raptors, as he played a crucial role in elevating the franchise to new heights. His impact on the team and the city of Toronto will be celebrated during the upcoming 2026-27 season with additional honors.