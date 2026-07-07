L.A. Medical Examiner's Office Investigated Over D4vd Leaks

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office is under investigation due to alleged leaks concerning the murder case involving singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke. According to ABC News, over a dozen employees are being questioned to determine if they released graphic details from the autopsy report of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez before it was made public.

D4vd, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, faces charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered and decomposing remains were found in a Tesla registered to the singer. The autopsy report, which was unsealed this week, revealed that she died from "multiple penetrating injuries" and had drugs in her system. The report lists her death as a homicide, but the place and date of injury remain unknown.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the gruesome nature of the crime and D4vd's celebrity status. The singer, known for his hit "Romantic Homicide," has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including allegations of sexual abuse and mutilation of human remains. His attorneys maintain his innocence, stating that the evidence will prove he did not murder Rivas Hernandez.

The investigation into the medical examiner's office aims to uncover whether any employees breached protocol by leaking sensitive information. Such leaks could have legal implications for the ongoing case. As the investigation continues, a status conference for D4vd's case is scheduled for Thursday.