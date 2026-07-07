Louise Lasser Dead At 87

Louise Lasser, the acclaimed actress known for her role in the 1970s television satire 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,' has died at the age of 87. Her best friend, Susan Charlotte, confirmed that Lasser passed away from natural causes on Monday (July 6) at her home in New York City.

Lasser's career was marked by her portrayal of Mary Hartman, a character that became iconic for its satirical take on American consumerism and suburban life. The show, produced by Norman Lear, aired five nights a week and tackled various social issues with humor and wit. Lasser's performance earned her an Emmy nomination in 1976.

Before her television success, Lasser was married to filmmaker Woody Allen from 1966 to 1970. She starred in several of his films, including 'Take the Money and Run,' 'Bananas,' and 'Everything You Wanted to Know About Sex.' Her role in Allen's debut film, 'What's Up Tiger Lily?' featured her as the voice of Suki Yaki.

Lasser's career also included roles in movies such as 'Requiem for a Dream' and 'Happiness.' In the 2010s, she appeared in the HBO series 'Girls' as a recurring character. In addition to acting, Lasser dedicated much of her later years to teaching and mentoring young actors at her studio on the Upper East Side of New York.

Lasser was born on April 11, 1939, in New York City. She studied political science at Brandeis University before pursuing a career in acting. Her early work included Broadway performances and television appearances, setting the stage for her breakthrough role in 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.'

Lasser is survived by her partner, Michael Citriniti. Her legacy as a pioneering figure in television comedy and her influence on the genre remain enduring.