Mick Jagger Says Rolling Stones To Tour In 2027, Rules Out Residency: Watch

A Rolling Stones residency may not happen, as Mick Jagger previously suggested.

However, the music icon has assured fans that the legendary rock band will, indeed, tour in 2027.

"I'd love to tour this album," Jagger recently told Argentinian radio station La Nacion of the band's upcoming new album, Foreign Tongues. "Can't wait to sing. There are so many songs on the album that we could do on stage. So, I don't think we'll be touring this year, but I hope to tour next year, and I hope to do it as soon as possible."

After previously being asked whether the rock band would be open to a Las Vegas residency, Jagger clarified the group would be open to doing multiple shows in a few select cities. However, he backtracked on that sentiment to the station.

"I'm very ambivalent about residencies personally because, you know, it makes it very expensive for people to come to a residency," the rocker continued. "It costs twice as much." Watch the clip here.

Last month, Jagger told the BBC a tour likely wouldn't happen soon. "I don't think it's going to be this year, but hopefully as soon as possible," he said.

The band's upcoming new LP, Foreign Tongues, drops July 10.

