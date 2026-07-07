Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Delays New Contract Decision

Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' star player, has decided to hold off on signing a new contract this summer, despite being eligible for a lucrative extension. On Monday (July 6), Jokic expressed his desire to stay in Denver but mentioned he would "probably" wait until next year to sign a new deal. Jokic is currently under contract for two more seasons and could secure a five-year max deal worth nearly $360 million if he opts out of his player option next summer.

Jokic's decision to delay his contract extension is not unprecedented. According to CBS Sports, Jokic had previously chosen not to sign an extension last summer, aiming to maximize his earnings by waiting. He is eligible for a four-year extension worth around $280 million now, but he could opt for a new deal next summer that might be more financially rewarding.

The Nuggets are keen to secure Jokic's future with the team, as he remains a pivotal figure in their lineup. His performance last season, averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, underscores his value to the team. However, the Nuggets face pressure to enhance their roster, as Jokic's decision may be influenced by the team's ability to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Yahoo Sports reports that Denver is actively pursuing trades to strengthen Jokic's supporting cast.

While Jokic has consistently expressed his commitment to Denver, the uncertainty surrounding his contract extension has sparked speculation about his future. If Jokic becomes a free agent in 2027, it could trigger a bidding war among teams eager to acquire one of the NBA's top talents. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are focused on creating conditions that will convince Jokic to stay, as highlighted by The Denver Gazette.