People Trapped Inside BJs After Heavy Rain Caused Store's Roof To Collapse

By iHeartRadio

July 7, 2026

BJ's Wholesale Club Posts Mixed Quarterly Earnings Report For 1st Quarter
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Heavy rain caused part of the roof at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, to collapse on Monday (July 6) morning, trapping two people and forcing a major emergency response. According to the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, the collapse happened around 11:16 a.m. with 27 people inside the store on Route 35.

Officials said the roof gave way after excessive rainfall, sending water and debris pouring into the store. Two shoppers were briefly trapped by the debris but managed to free themselves and exit safely. No injuries were reported.

First responders from Ocean Township police, Monmouth County sheriff’s deputies, and regional emergency agencies arrived quickly. Emergency teams used drones and K-9 units to search the building for anyone still inside. Police estimated that about 20% of the building’s roof collapsed. The incident followed heavy flooding in the area, with more than three inches of rain falling on nearby communities.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said, "This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions. We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances."

Authorities have asked residents to avoid the area near Route 35, Park Avenue, and Deal Road while emergency operations continue. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, and the store remains closed as officials assess the damage and safety.

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