Pirates Rookie Shortstop Injured Again

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin is facing another setback as he deals with a torn tendon in his left ring finger. The 20-year-old, who may have injured himself making a diving catch on Sunday (July 5), is likely headed back to the injured list. This follows a recent month-long absence due to a right forearm strain.

Griffin's promising rookie season has been marred by injuries. He was previously placed on the 10-day injured list in May with a forearm strain, as reported by MLB.com. Despite these challenges, Griffin has shown potential, hitting .276 with five home runs and a .736 OPS over 51 games.

The Pirates have not confirmed the latest injury, but sources indicate that Griffin might miss at least a month. According to Yahoo Sports, Griffin remains optimistic about his recovery, even though there is no set timeline for his return. He is currently in Bradenton, Florida, focusing on rehabilitation.

Griffin, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has been a standout for the Pirates, demonstrating his skills both offensively and defensively. However, the team will have to manage without him for the foreseeable future, as they also contend with other injuries in their lineup.