Several New York City Blocks Evacuated Due To Buckling Beams On High Rise

Several blocks in Midtown Manhattan were evacuated Tuesday morning (July 7) after construction workers discovered structural support beams beginning to buckle on the 21st floor of an office building at 235 East 42nd Street, according to the New York City Police Department. The affected building, formerly known as the Pfizer headquarters, is undergoing a large office-to-residential conversion that will eventually result in 1,600 new apartments, including affordable housing units.

The New York City Fire Department and Department of Buildings responded to the scene just after 8 a.m., following reports from workers who observed signs of structural compromise. The building is located one block west of the United Nations headquarters and is part of a major redevelopment led by Metro Loft Development and David Werner Real Estate Investments, with Gensler as the architect. The project includes the full renovation and re-cladding of the 33-story tower at 229 East 42nd Street as well as a 19-story expansion atop the original 10-story structure at 219 East 42nd Street.

Responders evacuated nearby buildings and closed surrounding streets as a precaution, while crews assessed the safety of the structure. According to project details from Gensler, the conversion is the largest of its kind in New York City history and sits near Grand Central Terminal, with amenities planned such as a rooftop pool and fitness center.

While no injuries have been reported, city officials continue to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the structural issue. The project's completion was expected in 2027, but it is not yet clear how this incident will affect the timeline. Ongoing updates are expected as authorities and developers work to ensure the site’s safety before allowing residents or workers to return.