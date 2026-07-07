Communities across the United States are preparing for a historic event tomorrow (July 8) to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. This nationwide effort, known as "Sharing the Spirit of America," will involve a simultaneous reading of the Declaration across 95-hundred miles and nine time zones, including all 50 states and five U.S. territories.

The initiative, coordinated by the Hawai‘i America250 Commission, aims to unite Americans in a shared celebration of the nation's founding principles. According to the Hawai‘i America250 website, the event will begin at 6 p.m. EDT, reflecting the time when the Declaration was first read aloud in Philadelphia in 1776.

Peter T. Young, Chair of the Hawai‘i America250 Commission, emphasized the significance of this "unified, positive, significant moment" for the United States. He encourages individuals, families, and organizations to participate, whether through formal programs or informal gatherings.

In Michigan, the event is being called "Sharing the Spirit of America," with communities invited to engage in the reading in multiple languages. The America250MI website highlights the importance of inclusivity and reflection on the Declaration's enduring relevance.

As of now, over 700 communities have committed to participating in this synchronized reading, making it a truly nationwide celebration. This event not only honors the past but also invites reflection on the ongoing journey toward realizing the ideals of equality and liberty for all.