Spain Knocks Off Portugal Bringing An End To Ronaldo's World Cup Career

A stoppage-time goal from Mikel Merino sent Spain past Portugal 1-0 on Monday (July 6), ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary World Cup career and securing Spain’s place in the quarterfinals. The dramatic match took place in Arlington, Texas, with Merino scoring in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after coming off the bench in the 85th minute. Merino capitalized on a quick free kick, finishing off a pass from Ferran Torres to beat Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

With this victory, Spain advances to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only title in 2010. The team will face Belgium on Friday in Inglewood, California, after Belgium’s 4-1 win over the United States.

The match was also notable for Spain’s defensive strength. Goalkeeper Unai Simón extended his World Cup shutout streak to 609 minutes, helping Spain become the first team to achieve six consecutive clean sheets in World Cup history.

Ronaldo, now 41, was aiming to lead Portugal to back-to-back quarterfinals for the first time. Despite scoring three goals in this tournament, he found few chances against Spain’s defense. Reflecting on his career after the match, Ronaldo said, "I gave my best. I won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any title. So, I’m happy. The biggest title that I won with the national team was in 2016 (European Championship), which for me had the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."

As Spain prepares to face Belgium in the next round, the football world marks the end of an era with Ronaldo’s last World Cup appearance, while Mikel Merino’s late heroics keep Spain’s championship hopes alive.