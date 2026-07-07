Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Were In Tears Over 'Deeply Loving' Wedding Vows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put their love story on full display in their "deeply loving" wedding vows.

Guests who attended the couple's New York City wedding on Friday (July 3) are sharing an inside look at what went down during the ceremony, including the heartfelt vows Swift and Kelce declared in front of their 1,000 guests, per People.

Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos spoke about the newlywed's "dream wedding" at Madison Square Garden, which felt "so personal and intimate" despite being held inside the massive, iconic venue. They also shared that couple "wrote their own vows" inside "little books" that they recited to each other at the alter. Stephanopoulos later added that their vows were "everything you would hope for — real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

Swift's vows reportedly also mentioned how her new husband's thoughtful actions in high school showed his true character, People reports.

"Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime," the source said. "And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special."

A separate source told People that Kelce "was very emotional during the vows," while another told the Daily Mail that the Life of a Showgirl musician was also left teary-eyed while her "nervous" husband read his vows, per Page Six.

"Taylor looked tearful during a part of the vows where he promised to protect her forever," the insider said.

Swift and Kelce said "I do" in a star-studded wedding ceremony at MSG that included guests like Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more, with Adam Sandler officiating the nuptials. Shortly after tying the knot, they shared the happy news with the world via electronic signs outside of MSG displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"