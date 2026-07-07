Toyota Shifting Tacoma Production From Mexico To Texas

Toyota is moving the production of its Tacoma pickup trucks from Mexico to Texas, marking a significant shift in its manufacturing strategy. The company announced on Monday (July 6) that it will invest $3.6 billion into its San Antonio plant as part of a broader $10 billion investment plan in the United States over the next five years. The move comes shortly after the U.S. government decided not to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), opting instead for annual reviews.

The investment will add a second assembly line at the San Antonio facility, creating over 2,000 jobs and increasing the plant's annual production capacity by 150,000 units. Toyota plans to double the plant's size by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to American manufacturing. According to Free Malaysia Today, this expansion is part of a broader trend of reshoring manufacturing due to changing trade policies.

Despite the shift, Toyota will continue to operate its plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, to produce Tacoma pickups. The company remains committed to maintaining a strong presence in all three North American countries. As reported by Briefs.co, Toyota's CEO Ted Ogawa emphasized the company's confidence in the region's workforce and growth potential.

This strategic move aligns with Toyota's long-term goals and reflects its adaptability to evolving trade dynamics. The San Antonio plant, which has been a key production hub since 2003, will play a crucial role in Toyota's future operations. Reuters highlighted that the decision to shift production is expected to bolster Toyota's competitive edge in the global market.