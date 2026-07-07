U.S. Men's Soccer Team Falls to Belgium in World Cup

The U.S. Men's National Team's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended on Monday (July 6) as they were defeated by Belgium 4-1 in Seattle. This loss means the U.S. team has not advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002. Belgium's victory sets them up for a quarterfinal match against Spain on Friday in Los Angeles.

Despite an impressive performance throughout the tournament, the U.S. team, led by coach Mauricio Pochettino, couldn't overcome Belgium's strong attack. The U.S. had controlled nearly 70% of possession in the second half and made numerous entries into the final third, but struggled to convert these opportunities into goals. Malik Tillman scored the only goal for the U.S. with a free kick that deflected off a Belgian defender.

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere was a standout player, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The match saw Matt Freese, the U.S. goalkeeper, make several crucial saves, but a mistake led to Belgium's third goal.

This World Cup campaign marked the U.S. team's highest scoring in history, with ten goals across the tournament. Despite the loss, Pochettino expressed hope that the team's performance would continue to inspire soccer fans in the U.S. and build a lasting legacy.

Looking ahead, Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 10, in Los Angeles. The U.S. team will now regroup and focus on future competitions, aiming to build on the progress made during this World Cup.