USPS To Raise Forever Stamp Prices Sunday

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is set to increase the cost of a Forever Stamp to 82 cents starting Sunday (July 12), pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. This change marks a four-cent increase from the current price of 78 cents. The USPS has filed for these adjustments as part of a broader effort to manage its financial challenges.

In addition to the Forever Stamp, other mailing services will also see price increases. Domestic postcards will rise from 61 cents to 65 cents, while international postcards and letters will go from $1.70 to $1.75. These changes reflect an average rate increase of 4.8% for market-dominant products, including First-Class Mail, as reported by the USPS.

The USPS, which operates without tax dollars for its expenses, relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations. The organization has been facing a severe financial crisis and rising operational costs, prompting these pricing adjustments. The USPS aims to continue fulfilling its universal service obligation and maintain its status as a trusted delivery network.

The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposed changes before they take effect. The USPS has stated that despite the increases, its mailing prices remain among the most affordable globally. More details about the price changes can be found on the Postal Explorer website.