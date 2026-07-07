Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 3,500

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to over 3,500, with more than 18,000 people left homeless. The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, caused widespread destruction, particularly in Caracas and La Guaira, where thousands of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Rescue teams continue to search for victims in the rubble, while machinery digs large trenches to bury the deceased. The situation remains dire as the lack of clean water and basic sanitation in temporary shelters increases the risk of infections. According to UN News, the United Nations is coordinating humanitarian efforts, providing emergency healthcare, shelter, food, and water to those affected.

Venezuelan authorities, along with international aid, are working tirelessly to address the immediate needs of survivors. However, the nation's healthcare system is under immense pressure, with many injured still awaiting treatment. Doctors warn that untreated injuries and infections could lead to a secondary health crisis.

The earthquakes have also led to significant aftershocks, further complicating rescue and recovery efforts. The UN is establishing assistance centers in the most affected areas to offer medical care and psychosocial support, emphasizing the importance of emotional aid for displaced families.

As the recovery process continues, the focus will shift to rebuilding and resettling displaced families, a task expected to take considerable time. The international community is urged to maintain support for Venezuela as it navigates this challenging period.