Walmart Slashes Prices On Thousands Of Items

Walmart has announced significant price reductions on thousands of products, including groceries, household essentials, and summer items, in stores and online. The move, which began last week, aims to help customers save on seasonal summer goods like grills, sunscreen, and lawn mowers. This initiative is available at Walmart stores, online, and through the Walmart and Sam's Club apps.

President Donald Trump praised the retail giant's decision, stating that Walmart's price cuts were made at his administration's request to celebrate the country's 250th birthday. In a Truth Social post, President Trump called Walmart a "truly patriotic company" and encouraged other retailers to follow suit.

Walmart's announcement comes after the company raised prices on general merchandise in February due to higher U.S. tariffs on imports. The current price reductions include a 12% drop in the cost of a one-pound 73% ground beef roll, from $6.74 to $5.94, and a 3% decrease in Sam’s Club Member’s Mark 88/12 ground beef, from $6.17 to $5.97 per pound.

According to Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant of Walmart U.S., the company is committed to delivering value to customers, especially during summer. The price cuts span various categories, including groceries, outdoor living, toys, and apparel.

Sam’s Club is also offering discounts on over 250 items, targeting road trip snacks, grilling essentials, and summer entertaining favorites. Notable discounts include Member's Mark bone-in chicken wings reduced to $2.00 per pound from $2.88, and Member's Mark beef hot dogs lowered to $10.86 from $12.96.

Customers can access these offers in stores, online at Walmart.com and SamsClub.com, and through the Walmart and Sam’s Club apps, with options for pickup and delivery in many locations.