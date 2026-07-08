Adam Sandler’s Reaction To His Role In Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

Adam Sandler was totally on board to help tell Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story.

The Happy Gilmore actor, 59, officiated the newlywed's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, and according to a source for People, he was the "perfect person" to get the job done given he has "been happily married [to wife Jackie] for so many years."

The insider added that Sandler was all too happy to be a part of Swift and Kelce's big day, claiming that he "said yes right away" and that he "was incredibly honored to be part of such a special day."

"He wasn't trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production," the source said. "He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he's gained from his own happy marriage."

Andy Reid, Kelce's head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, previously noted that Sandler did a "phenomenal" job as the couple exchanged vows and shared a piece of the heartfelt marriage advice he gave them to help their relationship last.

The Life of a Showgirl musician and the NFL star tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at MSG that included special performances from music icons to extravagant raffle prizes that were given out during the reception.