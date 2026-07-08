Chappell Roan Makes Confession About One Of Her Most Popular Hits

Chappell Roan wasn't feeling too casual when she wrote one of her most beloved songs.

Roan was the latest artist to reveal a surprising story during the confessional segment of singer Rosalía's Lux Tour when she performed for fans in Oakland, California, on Monday (July 6), per People. Inspired by a previous "confession" from Lola Young, Roan shared the real backstory behind her song "Casual."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 28, explained that she was writing with someone when the pair "started to flirt with each other," even keeping in contact for months during the pandemic. However, the person ended up ghosting Roan after what she thought was a good date.

"We kissed and I was floating. I was just so like, 'Wow,' and then I didn't hear from them for four days," she said. "I texted them and I said, 'What's going on?' We had our date and I had so much fun and they said, 'I met someone.'"

The "Pink Pony Club" artist added that she later found out her date was talking to another collaborator about their connection wasn't serious, and that realization that led to her penning heart-wrenching track.

"They were writing with another artist, which is normal... But they said to this artist I was friends with that they knew they should be sad and care about me but they don't and that they don't know why I'm so upset because it was just casual," she said. "That turned into a song... But I've never said this story because they write with artists that you know."

"Casual" is featured on Roan's 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.