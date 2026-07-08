Saharan Dust Cloud to Impact Florida and Gulf Coast

A massive plume of Saharan dust is expected to blanket Florida and the Gulf Coast states this weekend, bringing hazy skies and soaring temperatures. The dust, originating from the African desert, travels over 5,000 miles across the Caribbean and Atlantic before reaching the U.S. coast.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the dust will heavily impact areas such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. The Gulf Coast News reports that the dust will create hazy or milky skies, limit rain chances, and cause temperatures to rise into the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105-110 degrees.

Meteorologists say the Saharan dust can enhance sunsets and sunrises due to light scattering. It also acts as a stabilizing force in the atmosphere, reducing the likelihood of tropical storm formation. However, the dust can worsen air quality, potentially aggravating allergies and respiratory issues.

As WFLA notes, the dust reduces atmospheric moisture, which can suppress storm formation. The National Hurricane Center does not expect cyclone activity in the coming week. Residents are advised to stay indoors if they have respiratory conditions, as the dust can trigger coughing and sinus issues.

The Saharan dust season typically lasts from June to mid-August, with new dust clouds crossing the Atlantic throughout the summer.