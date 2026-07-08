Video Of Robinson Roommate To Be Played In Kirk Hearing

A video statement from Lance Twiggs, the roommate and romantic partner of Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, is set to be played in court on Thursday (July 9). The video, part of the prosecution's case, could be significant as Robinson reportedly confessed to Twiggs about the murder. This development is part of a week-long evidentiary hearing in Provo, Utah, where the prosecution aims to establish enough evidence to proceed to trial.

On Wednesday (July 8), the defense objected to the video being played, arguing it would violate Robinson's right to a fair trial. However, the judge ruled that the video could be played with some redactions. The hearing will conclude with the judge deciding if there is sufficient evidence against Robinson to move forward with the trial.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson confessed in a note to Twiggs, stating, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." According to PBS, DNA evidence linking Robinson to the murder weapon has been contested by the defense, who questioned the reliability of the testing methods used.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the potential death penalty charge Robinson faces. Prosecutors argue that the shooting endangered others at Kirk's event, an aggravating factor that could make the crime punishable by death under Utah law. Robinson also faces possible sentence enhancements for allegedly targeting Kirk because of his political views.

Judge Tony Graf has denied the defense's motion to prevent the use of hearsay at the preliminary hearing, stating that the Utah Constitution allows for it to establish probable cause. The hearing will continue with additional matters, including the defense's interest in subpoenaing forensic witnesses, according to NBC News.

The outcome of this hearing will determine if Robinson will stand trial for the murder of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.