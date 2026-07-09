2 World Trade Center Breaks Ground 25 Years After 9/11

Construction officially began on 2 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan on Thursday (July 9), twenty-five years after the September 11, 2001 attacks destroyed the original twin towers. The new 55-story skyscraper will serve as the global headquarters for American Express, making it the final commercial office building to complete the World Trade Center redevelopment.

The $4 billion project, designed by Foster + Partners, features nearly two million square feet of modern workspace and more than an acre of landscaped terraces and gardens. The building will rise to 1,226 feet, offering direct access to the Oculus transit hub and extensive shopping and dining options nearby. The tower is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 workers once completed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the project a sign of the city’s continued economic strength, stating, "Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers."

After decades of planning delays tied to financial, political, and design challenges, the groundbreaking was celebrated by local officials, business leaders, and developer Larry Silverstein. Lisa Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties, said, "I can't imagine a better partner to complete the World Trade Center campus than American Express, an iconic institution embodying the strength, resilience, and global significance of the project/"

Underground work has been ongoing for months, with vertical construction set to begin in August. The structure’s steel framework will start rising in late spring 2027, with the building expected to be substantially finished by 2030 and doors opening in 2031, according to ExploreWTC.com.

The project does not involve tax incentives, and American Express will own the tower under a long-term ground lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Once finished, 2 World Trade Center will symbolize the final step in the physical renewal of the 16-acre site, fulfilling a decades-old promise of rebuilding at ground zero.