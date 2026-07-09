Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is celebrating as his Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," received three Emmy nominations, marking a significant achievement in his career. The four-part series, which debuted in December 2025, delves into the life and controversies surrounding rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The documentary has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

The series, directed by Alex Stapleton, explores Diddy's rise in the hip-hop industry, his legal battles, and his influence on the culture. It features interviews with former collaborators, accusers, and even jurors from his trial. The documentary has been praised for its in-depth storytelling and unique perspective, becoming one of Netflix's most-watched programs shortly after its release.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary includes exclusive footage of Combs preparing for his trial, which ended in a split verdict. Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence in a New Jersey federal prison, with a projected release date of February 28, 2028.

50 Cent took to social media to express his excitement, stating, "Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too," as reported by XXL Mag.

The nominations serve as a vindication for 50 Cent, who faced criticism for producing the documentary during Combs' legal troubles.

AllHipHop highlighted that the documentary's success has sparked discussions about accountability in the music industry and the role of journalism within the culture. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 14, 2026, on NBC, where the winners will be announced.