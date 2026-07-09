Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Will Miss Season Opener

The Chicago Blackhawks will start the 2026-27 season without their star center, Connor Bedard, who will miss at least a month due to shoulder surgery. Bedard, who turns 21 on July 17, injured his left shoulder while training in Vancouver on July 2. The surgery took place on Wednesday (July 8), and he is expected to need four months to recover, keeping him out until early November.

Last season, Bedard led the Blackhawks with 75 points, including 30 goals and 45 assists, in 69 games. He was the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and has accumulated 203 points in 219 games with Chicago. Bedard also won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year in 2023-24.

The injury marks the third major setback in Bedard's young career. He previously missed 12 games last season due to a right shoulder injury and 14 games during his rookie season with a fractured jaw. Despite these challenges, Bedard remains a key player for the Blackhawks, contributing more than 35% of the team's 210 goals last season.

The Blackhawks, who finished second to last in the league last season, will need to adjust their lineup in Bedard's absence. Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell are expected to step up during this period. The team faces a challenging start to the season, with the full schedule set to be announced on July 16.

Bedard, a restricted free agent, has been eligible to sign a new contract with Chicago since July 1, 2025. However, there has been no update on contract talks, according to Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.