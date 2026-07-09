Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the legendary rap group from Cleveland, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday (July 8). Fans gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the group's 35-year career, marked by chart-topping albums and a Grammy Award. The ceremony was hosted by Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy and featured speeches from Ice-T and Fat Joe.

Fat Joe praised Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, saying, "I've been to 10 of these and I've never seen people out in the street like they are for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony right now." He reminisced about their shared history, noting how they supported him early in his career. Ice-T highlighted the group's originality, stating, "When Bone Thugs hit the scene, they were like nothing we had ever heard."

The group's members—Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone—expressed gratitude to their fans. Flesh-n-Bone said, "From the trenches to the stars, we've been through it all, through the fire and the rain."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was discovered by rapper Eazy-E and signed to Ruthless Records in 1993. They gained fame with their 1994 EP "Creepin on ah Come Up" and their 1995 album _E. 1999 Eternal_, which topped the Billboard charts. Their tribute to Eazy-E, "Tha Crossroads," spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the star, located at 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will join the Wu-Tang Clan for the "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour," starting August 27 in New York.