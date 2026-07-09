During Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B was seen sitting next to Nigerian international soccer player Maduka Okoye, sparking rumors of a potential new romance. The rapper, who recently split from NFL star Stefon Diggs, was spotted alongside Okoye at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show, where she made a striking entrance in a bold red gown.

As reported by New York Post, Okoye, who plays for Udinese in Italy's Serie A league, was seen helping Cardi B to her seat, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked speculation about their relationship. The pair was later seen sharing laughs on a terrace in Paris.

Despite the buzz, there is no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between Cardi B and Okoye. TheGrio notes that the interaction remains speculative, fueled by a viral TikTok clip and the enthusiasm of Cardi's fanbase.

Cardi B's previous relationship with Stefon Diggs ended earlier this year, and fans are eager to see if her connection with Okoye will develop further. For now, the rumored romance remains a topic of intrigue and speculation among fans and media alike.