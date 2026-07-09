Cardinals QB Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is preparing for the upcoming training camp despite ongoing contract negotiations. Brissett, who is seeking a pay raise to match starting quarterback salaries, recently gathered several teammates in South Florida for workouts. He shared a photo on social media with teammates Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Kedon Slovis, and Semi Fehoko, indicating his commitment to honing his skills with the team.

Brissett, who is in the final year of his two-year contract with the Cardinals, skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program but attended the mandatory minicamp last month. However, he did not participate in practice sessions. The Cardinals' new head coach, Mike LaFleur, is implementing a new offensive system, and Brissett's presence is crucial for the team's success.

According to NBC Sports, Brissett is currently set to earn $4.88 million in 2026, with only $1.5 million guaranteed. After delivering his best statistical season in 2025, Brissett is pushing for a contract that reflects his role as the starting quarterback.

The Cardinals are reportedly open to negotiating a new deal with Brissett, but the two parties remain far apart. Teammates and coaches have expressed their support for Brissett, with players like Paris Johnson Jr. and Trey McBride voicing their excitement about his return.

As the Cardinals prepare for training camp, scheduled to begin on July 22, it remains to be seen if Brissett will secure a new contract. The team also has quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck, and Kedon Slovis on the roster.