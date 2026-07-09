Dakota Fanning 'Bursting With Happiness' Over Her & Sister Elle's Emmy Nods

Dakota Fanning is feeling overwhelmed with gratitude after both she and her younger sister Elle Fanning earned nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Both Fanning sisters received nods for the 78th Emmys on Wednesday (July 8), Elle, 28, with Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Margo's Got Money Troubles and Dakota, 32, with Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for All Her Fault.

Dakota celebrated the honor with a heartfelt note on Instagram, shared alongside a photo of her and Elle posing for a portrait.

"What an unbelievable morning for my family. The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in [their production company] Lewellen Pictures," she said, shouting out Elle's costars for getting their own nominations and adding that the "entire team behind Margot's Got Money Troubles deserves this recognition."

The Watchers actress also shared appreciation for her own honor and how she is "equally as overjoyed for the team behind All Her Fault and the indomitable Sarah Snook," who also received a nod.

"And lastly, my deepest gratitude for recognizing me amongst such fierce women who I admire so much. I hoped for my character, Jenny, to be one who women could see themselves in and make them feel less alone," she said. "I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply. I'm bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!"

Among all of the supportive comments under Dakota's post, which included positive remarks from Jessica Alba and Elle's costar Michelle Pfeiffer, among others, Elle responded with her own sweet shoutout, writing, "I love my Cody ❤️"

The 2026 Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air live on Monday, September 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full list of nominations.