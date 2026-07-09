Dozens Injured After Bus Crashes Into Building In Maryland

Over 30 people were injured after a Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into a building in Pikesville, Maryland, just outside Baltimore, on Wednesday evening (July 8), according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road and involved seven other vehicles, one of which rolled over, authorities said.

First responders rushed to the scene, where two people, including the bus driver and another individual in a vehicle, were trapped and had to be rescued. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, as reported by the Baltimore County Fire Department. A total of at least 33 people were injured in the crash.

A second mass casualty incident alarm was declared shortly after the crash, prompting additional emergency crews, including a medevac helicopter and the Shock Trauma GoTeam, to respond. Baltimore Gas and Electric crews were also called due to downed power lines in the area.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said he is closely monitoring the situation, stating on social media, "Dawn and I are keeping everyone impacted in our hearts and prayers. We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors. We’ve been in close coordination with local officials to provide any support needed on the ground."

Local residents described the scene as chaotic and devastating. "I've been in this community for over 30 years, this is by far the worst I've ever seen," said Donna Webster, a Baltimore County resident, to WBFF.

All patients had been transported from the scene by 7:18 p.m., according to authorities. The Maryland State Highway Administration stated that sections of Reisterstown Road remain closed as crews continue to respond, and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

A Family Information Center Line has been set up for loved ones seeking updates: 410-887-1151. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and officials expect road closures to continue for an extended period.