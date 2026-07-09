Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet To Keep Carlsson

The Anaheim Ducks have decided to retain center Leo Carlsson by matching the Philadelphia Flyers' five-year, $90 million offer sheet, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL based on average annual value. The 21-year-old Swedish player will earn $18 million per season, surpassing the previous highest salary held by Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild.

Carlsson, who was the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, has quickly become a key player for the Ducks. Last season, he recorded career highs with 29 goals and 67 points in 70 games, followed by an impressive playoff performance with nearly one point per game. Despite his promising talent, some analysts argue that his current production does not justify the hefty contract, which includes $40 million in bonuses in the first year alone.

The Flyers' aggressive offer aimed to challenge Anaheim's financial flexibility, forcing the Ducks to make a difficult decision. According to Yahoo Sports, Anaheim's general manager Pat Verbeek had to navigate the situation carefully, as the offer sheet could significantly impact the team's salary structure.

This move has also set a new precedent in the NHL, with other teams now more cautious about securing their top talents. The Sportsnet reported that the league's dynamics are shifting, with offer sheets becoming a more attractive option for teams looking to acquire young talent.

Carlsson's retention is crucial for the Ducks, as they aim to build around him as a franchise centerpiece. However, the financial implications of this deal could pose challenges for Anaheim's future roster decisions. The Ducks' commitment to Carlsson highlights their belief in his potential to lead the team to success in the coming years.