Florida Man Seen Carrying Flaming Propane Tank Through Restaurant

A Tampa man was arrested Tuesday (July 7) after authorities say he set fire to a restaurant using a flaming propane tank and threatened people with knives. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 9 a.m. to reports of an assault in progress at a restaurant on West Waters Avenue, finding the building filled with smoke and flames upon arrival.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies encountered Rubiel Maceo Castillo, 53, inside the restaurant holding two knives and refusing to surrender, despite repeated commands to drop the weapons. Surveillance video captured a man, later identified as Castillo, carrying a burning propane tank inside the business. A second propane tank was found on fire outside the building.

Court documents reveal that Castillo had allegedly cut the gas line to a grill, grabbed a propane tank, and charged at others in the restaurant. A woman who tried to intervene was reportedly cut on the wrist by Castillo. Deputies said they were able to get Castillo out of the building before fire crews extinguished the flames.

Castillo was taken into custody and now faces first-degree arson of an occupied structure and several other charges connected to the incident.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Castillo and his wife. As of Wednesday (July 8), Castillo remains in custody and is awaiting court proceedings. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.