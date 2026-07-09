Foreigner Co-Founder Lou Gramm Says He's Retiring This Year: Watch

Former Foreigner singer and co-founder Lou Gramm opened up about his plans to retire from live performances by the end of this year.

The musician, who left his position as lead singer of the iconic rock band in 2003, revealed what he would like to do in his free time.

"I want to spend more time with my children, my older children and my younger child, and spend more time playing with my cars while I'm still capable of driving," the singer said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (8). "I feel bad for the musicians that go too long, but I'm very fortunate that at my age I can still sing and hit the notes and everything."

Previously, Gramm said he would retire at the end of 2024, per Consequence. However, the rocker ultimately joined Foreigner in 2025 and this year for numerous surprise appearances.

Gramm's third solo studio album, Released, came out in March.

Watch the full interview below.