France, Morocco Kick Off World Cup Quarters On Thursday

The quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are set to begin with a highly anticipated match between France and Morocco on Thursday (July 9) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This game is a rematch of their 2022 World Cup semifinal, where France secured a 2-0 victory. The French team, led by stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, aims to repeat their success, while Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, seeks redemption.

Morocco's journey to the quarterfinals has been impressive, overcoming challenges such as a penalty shootout win against the Netherlands and a 3-0 victory over Canada. Meanwhile, France has shown consistent form, defeating Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. According to Al Jazeera, Morocco's defense, anchored by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, will be crucial in countering France's potent attack.

Following this match, the quarterfinals continue with Spain facing Belgium on Friday (July 10) in Los Angeles, California. Yahoo Sports notes that Spain has yet to concede a goal in the tournament, posing a significant challenge for Belgium. On Saturday (July 11), England will take on Norway in Miami, Florida, and Argentina will play against Switzerland in Kansas City, Missouri.

The winners of these matches will advance to the semifinals, with France or Morocco facing either Spain or Belgium on Tuesday (July 14) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate which teams will make it to the final stages and ultimately claim the World Cup title.