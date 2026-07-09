Gauff Ousted By Muchova In Wimbledon Semis

Coco Gauff's impressive run at Wimbledon came to an end today (Thursday, July 9) as she was defeated by Karolina Muchova in a dramatic semifinal match. Muchova, the Czech 10th seed, triumphed with a score of 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) on Centre Court, securing her spot in the final.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Gauff rallying after losing the first set to win the second. The third set was a nail-biting affair, culminating in a tense tiebreaker. Gauff had a match point but missed a forehand, allowing Muchova to regain control. According to BBC Sport, Muchova saved a match point and eventually clinched victory after two hours and 35 minutes of play.

This victory marks Muchova's second Grand Slam final appearance, following her runner-up finish at the 2023 French Open. She will face either Linda Noskova or Marta Kostyuk in Saturday's final. Muchova, who has overcome wrist injuries in recent years, expressed her excitement, saying, "It was such a big fight. It was a rollercoaster." Her journey to the final has been impressive, defeating three former Grand Slam champions along the way, as reported by WTOP.

For Gauff, this was her best Wimbledon performance to date, having previously reached the fourth round three times. The seventh-ranked American had won six of her seven previous matches against Muchova, but today the Czech player proved nearly unbeatable on grass, extending her record this season to 11-1, as noted by WSLS.