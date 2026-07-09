Graham Platner Drops Out Of Maine Senate Race

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine, announced his withdrawal from the race following a sexual assault allegation. Platner, a former Marine and oyster farmer, denied the allegations but stated that the political establishment was using them to undermine his campaign by withholding funding. In a video statement, he expressed frustration with "those in power" and maintained his innocence.

The Maine Democratic Party announced on X that it would hold a nominating convention to select a new candidate. The deadline for Platner to withdraw and be replaced on the ballot is July 13, with the new nominee to be chosen by July 27.

Platner's campaign faced multiple controversies, including a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol and past inflammatory comments on social media. The sexual assault allegation, reported by Politico, involved Jenny Racicot, who claimed Platner assaulted her in 2021. Platner denied the claims, calling them "categorically false."

Prominent Democrats, including Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, called for Platner to step aside, citing the seriousness of the allegations. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee stated it would not invest in the Maine race if Platner remained on the ballot.

Platner had previously won the Democratic nomination and was set to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. His campaign was seen as pivotal for Democrats aiming to gain control of the Senate.

The allegations and subsequent withdrawal have left the Maine Democratic Party scrambling to find a replacement candidate. Potential candidates include former state senator Troy Jackson and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.