Hardaway Jr. Gets Father's Number With Heat

Tim Hardaway Jr. was introduced as the newest member of the Miami Heat on Wednesday (July 8), wearing the No. 10 jersey that his father, Tim Hardaway Sr., once wore. This jersey number, which was retired by the Heat in 2009, was initially not going to be passed down. However, after a family discussion, Hardaway Jr. will wear it with pride.

At the introductory press conference, Hardaway Jr. explained, "I think the first go-round was a personal decision. The second go-round was a family decision." His father had initially been reluctant to allow the number to be used again, but family discussions changed his mind. The 34-year-old guard joins the Heat after a season with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Hardaway Jr.'s return to Miami is a homecoming, as he grew up in the city and played high school basketball at Miami Palmetto. The move fulfills a longtime dream for Hardaway Jr., who said, "I've been dreaming about this for a long time."

Miami Heat president Pat Riley joked about the jersey number during the press conference, saying, "I thought we hung his number up there?" He praised Hardaway Jr.'s shooting ability, which will complement the team's stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Hardaway Jr. expressed his excitement about the fit, saying, "My job is just to make their life easy, and that's to knock down shots."

The signing of Hardaway Jr. is part of the Heat's efforts to reshape their roster and enhance their perimeter shooting. His role will be to create space for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, allowing them to operate effectively.

Hardaway Jr.'s journey to this point has been long, with previous stints at the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Denver Nuggets.