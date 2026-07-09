Jalen Brunson Finals Jersey Nets $1M+ At Auction

A jersey worn by Jalen Brunson, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, has set a new record at auction, selling for over $1 million. Sotheby's auction house confirmed that Brunson's Game 1 jersey from the 2026 NBA Finals fetched $1,024,000 after a competitive bidding process involving 70 bids. This sale marks the highest price ever paid for a piece of Brunson memorabilia and the most expensive jersey sold through NBA Auctions.

Brunson wore the jersey during the New York Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. The Knicks won the game 105-95, with Brunson scoring 30 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter. The Knicks eventually clinched their first NBA title since 1973, defeating the Spurs in five games. Brunson's performance in the series earned him the Finals MVP award, with an average of 32.6 points per game.

The auction, which ran from June 30 to July 8, was part of the NBA Auctions Premier: 2026 Finals event. The jersey's sale price surpassed the previous record set by Cooper Flagg's debut jersey, which sold for $1 million last year. The jersey was photo-matched to Game 1 by Professional Sports Authenticator, adding to its value by confirming its authenticity.

The sale of Brunson's jersey highlights the increasing value of memorabilia from recent sporting events. Traditionally, items connected to legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James have fetched the highest prices. However, Brunson's jersey demonstrates that significant moments in contemporary sports can also command high auction prices. According to KarloBag, the jersey's sale reflects the significance of the Knicks' championship win and Brunson's pivotal role in that success.

In addition to Brunson's jersey, other Knicks and Spurs memorabilia from the Finals were auctioned, including the net from Game 5, which sold for $179,200.