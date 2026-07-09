Jay-Z Spotted Rehearsing For Yankee Stadium Shows This Weekend

Jay-Z is gearing up for a series of highly anticipated performances at Yankee Stadium this weekend, marking a significant return to his hometown stage. Rehearsals are in full swing for the three-night event, which celebrates the anniversaries of two of his landmark albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. The concerts will take place from Friday (July 10) to Sunday (July 12), with each night promising unique experiences for fans.

Friday's show will honor the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, Jay-Z's debut album that introduced his storytelling prowess to the world. Saturday's performance will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, a pivotal album in his career. The final show, dubbed "Extra Innings," remains a mystery, sparking speculation about surprise guests and unexpected setlist choices.

Jay-Z has been tight-lipped about the details, as reported by Revolt. When asked about the rehearsals, he confirmed that they have been intensive, but refrained from revealing any specifics. His reluctance to disclose details has only fueled excitement among fans eager to see what the Brooklyn legend has in store.

The concerts are part of a larger tour that will also take Jay-Z to Los Angeles and Paris later this year. With the Yankee Stadium shows just days away, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness one of Hip Hop's most influential figures perform in the city where his career began.