Jets QB Smith Cited For Speeding

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was cited for speeding on Monday (July 6) after driving 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Smith was also ticketed for failing to provide his driver's license during the traffic stop. The citations amount to $400 in fines.

This incident follows an ongoing investigation into alleged domestic violence involving Smith. A woman, who claims to be his ex-girlfriend, accused him of battery at his home in Davie, Florida, last month. The Davie Police Department initially closed the case but later reopened it for further investigation, as reported by ESPN.

Smith, who has not publicly addressed the allegations, faces potential discipline from the NFL if found in violation of the league's personal conduct policy. The Jets have declined to comment on the situation.

Smith, 35, rejoined the Jets this year after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is expected to be the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season.