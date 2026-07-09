Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sweet Gifts For Daughter Penelope's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her daughter's birthday in the sweetest fashion.

On Wednesday (July 8), the Lemme founder honored her and ex Scott Disick's daughter Penelope turning 14 by surprising her withe plenty of sweet treats for her special day.

Kardashian shared some snaps to her Instagram Stories that gave fans a look at the celebratory donuts she got for her daughter, glazed in pink frosting with sprinkles and spelling out "Happy Birthday," as well as the heart-shaped pancake she "made with love" for the birthday girl, per E! News.

In addition to Penelope, Kardashian also shares sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with Disick, and has a large blended family with husband Travis Barker that includes their son Rocky, 2, as well as his son Landon, 22, daughter Alabama, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner also penned a heartfelt Instagram post to her "precious Penelope," sharing several photos of the now-14 year old with their family over the years, from snaps with her cousins and parents to throwback pics of the famed momager holding onto a young Penelope.

"I can't believe how quickly time has flown and what an incredible young lady you are!! You are so smart, thoughtful, creative, confident, funny, and so caring, and I couldn't be more proud of you," she wrote in the caption. "And to top it off, you are beautiful inside and out!"

She continued, "Watching you grow has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I treasure every moment we spend together. I can't wait to see what exciting adventures are ahead for you. Happy birthday, P! I love you beyond measure and thank God for you every single day."