Looksmaxxer Connor Michael Murphy Drowns In Thailand

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Michael Murphy has died at the age of 32 after drowning in a lake in Thailand. Murphy, known for his fitness content on YouTube and Instagram, had nearly 2.4 million followers. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 7) when Murphy reportedly jumped into a lake near his rental home in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, in an attempt to evade police.

According to reports, Murphy had been acting erratically, arguing with a security guard, and attempting to flag down a car. When officers arrived, he fled and jumped into the 32-foot-deep lake. Divers recovered his body approximately 66 feet from the shore after a 30-minute search. Local media, including the Bangkok Post, reported no signs of assault, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Murphy had been staying at the luxury rental property for two months with his 22-year-old girlfriend, who stated that his behavior was unusual. She also reported finding the property vandalized with paint. Police discovered two unused syringes and several white pills in Murphy's vehicle, according to WJHG.

Murphy was part of the "looksmaxxing" community, which focuses on extreme measures to enhance physical attractiveness. His last social media post was on July 3, where he shared a video from his rental home. The US Embassy in Thailand has been notified of his death.