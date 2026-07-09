Lynx' Reeve Sets WNBA Coaching Wins Record

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has made history by becoming the winningest coach in WNBA history. On Wednesday night (July 8), Reeve's team defeated the Connecticut Sun 86-80, marking her 380th regular-season win and surpassing former record-holder Mike Thibault. Reeve, who has been with the Lynx since 2010, has led the team to four WNBA championships and three other Finals appearances.

Reeve expressed relief at reaching this milestone, stating, "I am so glad this is over." She acknowledged the influence of Thibault, saying, "I learned a lot from Mike through the years. I know he's happy for me. And somebody's going to pass me and I'll be happy for them, too."

The Lynx's victory was fueled by Kayla McBride's 23 points, while Natasha Howard contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Sun's Leila Lacan scored 15 points, but Connecticut struggled with injuries, including Saniya Rivers' ankle sprain.

Reeve tied the previous record with a win against the Dallas Wings on June 28, but faced setbacks with consecutive losses before achieving the record-breaking win. The Lynx now hold a slight lead over the Las Vegas Aces in the standings.

Looking ahead, the Lynx will begin a four-game homestand against New York on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sun will host Golden State on Friday.