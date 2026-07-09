Mavs' Cuban Claims Freezeout By Majority Owners

Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is embroiled in a legal dispute with the team's current majority owner, Patrick Dumont. Cuban alleges that Dumont has excluded him from business opportunities related to the Mavericks' planned move to a new suburban arena. According to a report by the Washington Post, Cuban claims that Dumont reneged on an agreement to allow him to oversee basketball operations after he sold his majority stake in the team.

Cuban has taken the matter to court, filing a petition in Dallas County. The petition accuses Dumont of engaging in "adversarial business practices" and seeks to compel the Mavericks' ownership to disclose details about the Valley View arena development, including its financing and corporate structure. Cuban argues that he is still entitled to be involved in the Mavericks' business opportunities despite selling his controlling interest in 2023 to Miriam Adelson and Dumont, her son-in-law.

The court filing reveals that Cuban was unaware of the Valley View purchase until it became public through an SEC filing. Cuban's petition highlights the tension between him and the Adelson family, who confirmed a provision in the sales agreement allowing them to buy 20% of Cuban's remaining 27% stake.

Cuban's legal action is the latest development in a strained relationship with the Mavericks' current ownership. The dispute could complicate the team's plans to build a new arena at the Valley View site. Cuban has expressed regret over his decision to sell the team to the current owners, as noted in a Yahoo Sports report.