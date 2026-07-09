MLB Reduces BoSox' Contreras' Suspension

Major League Baseball has reduced the suspension of Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras from seven to five games. Contreras was initially penalized for his involvement in a bench-clearing brawl against the Washington Nationals on June 30. The reduction allows him to participate in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby next week.

Contreras, who is having a standout season with a .284 batting average and 20 home runs, was recently added to the American League All-Star roster. He will be the first Red Sox player to participate in the Home Run Derby since 2011. The Derby, scheduled for July 13 in Philadelphia, will feature other notable players such as Jac Caglianone, Junior Caminero, and Ben Rice.

The decision to reduce Contreras' suspension comes after his appeal, following similar reductions for other players involved in the altercation, including Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli. According to BoSox Injection, Contreras has been on a hot streak, hitting .320 in his last seven games, which has been crucial for the Red Sox, especially with several key players injured.

The Boston Globe reports that Contreras expressed excitement about participating in the Home Run Derby, a goal he has had for some time. With the All-Star break approaching, the Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before Contreras can return to the lineup.

The reduction in suspension is a relief for the Red Sox, who have relied heavily on Contreras' offensive contributions this season.