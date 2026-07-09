NHTSA Sends Warning To Robotaxi Companies

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a warning to robotaxi companies, urging them to ensure their vehicles do not obstruct first responders. This directive requires companies to implement necessary changes by the end of this month. The warning comes as Waymo plans to expand its robotaxi services to new cities, including San Diego, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Denver, in the coming weeks.

Waymo, owned by Alphabet, has faced recent challenges, including a voluntary recall of nearly 3,900 robotaxis due to software issues that led vehicles into freeway construction zones. According to a CNBC report, the company is actively working on a remedy and has temporarily restricted freeway operations. Despite these setbacks, Waymo continues to operate in 11 U.S. markets and plans international expansions to London and Tokyo this year.

As reported by Washington Examiner, Waymo is set to offer rides in the new cities initially to employees, with plans to open to the public by the end of the year. The company currently dominates the U.S. robotaxi market, providing over 500,000 autonomous rides weekly.

However, the expansion is not without challenges. Waymo has previously halted services due to vehicles driving into flooded roads and other operational issues. As the company moves into Denver, it will need to address potential complications posed by snowy conditions, as noted in a Reuters report.